A 16-year-old critically wounded in South Miami-Dade shooting, police say

A 16-year-old was critically wounded in a shooting early Monday in South Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade police said they were called around 1 a.m. to 10625 SW 171st St. in West Perrine after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, a system that notifies officers to gunfire in an area.

Officers learned that a 16-year-old boy was shot. He was taken by family members to Jackson South Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, according to Miami-Dade police.

Police said family members and witnesses aren’t cooperating with the investigation.

Drive-by shootings in the area have wounded 11 people in the past two weeks.

No other information was immediately available in the latest shooting.

Anyone with information that can help detectives with the investigation should call police.

This article will be updated.