16-year-old in custody, charged with homicide in shooting death of Monessen teen

A 16-year-old charged in the November shooting death of a Monessen teen has been arrested.

Terry Newton surrendered to authorities Wednesday, according to Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli.

He was wanted for Nov. 29 shooting of 16-year-old Amari Altomore.

According to court documents, Newton and Altomore were playing video games in Newton’s Monessen’s home when Newton’s mother said she heard a “pop sound.”

She said Newton ran down the steps saying Altomore had been “hit.” Police say video surveillance shows Newton running out the back of the house after the shooting.

Authorities said video surveillance also shows Altomore bent over, holding his abdomen as he crossed the street before collapsing on a porch. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Newton is in the Westmoreland County Juvenile Detention Center without bail on charges of criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 30.

