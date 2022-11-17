16-year-old dead, 17-year-old injured after shooting in Gwinnett supermarket parking lot
Gwinnett County police are investigating a double shooting in a parking lot that left a 16-year-old dead and 17-year-old injured.
Police responded Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. to the La Mexicana Supermarket off Beaver Ruin Road. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound.
Police said they learned about another gunshot victim who drove away from the scene. They later found the 16-year-old inside his car. He died from his injuries.
Police identified him as Ryan Rodriguez Romero of Peachtree Corners. The 17-year-old, identified as Elizabeth Bravo, is stable.
What led to the shooting remains unclear.
Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact them at 770-513-5300.
