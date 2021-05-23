16-year-old dead, 5 other teens injured in Ohio shooting

Ben Kesslen
·1 min read

A 16-year-old died and five other people were injured after gunfire broke out in Columbus, Ohio, late Saturday night.

Columbus police said 16-year-old Olivia Kurtz was brought to the hospital and died just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Among the other people shot were two other juveniles, both of whom were brought to the hospital and are expected to recover. Three 19 year-olds were also injured in the incident and brought to the hospital to have gunshot wounds treated.

Some underwent emergency surgery and all should recover, according to a statement from Columbus authorities

Two other people suffered minor injuries attempting to flee the scene, police said.

The shooting broke out at the Bicentennial Park Amphitheater, NBC Columbus affiliate WCMH reported.

What sparked the shooting remains unclear, and police have not identified a suspect. Authorities have also not said if one person was shooting or if there were multiple shooters.

The incident occurred at a private event that was promoted on social media, according to the police statement.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 killed, 4 others wounded in Jersey City shooting

    "Last night was a tough one for our city and heartbreaking," Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said about the deadly shooting.

  • Librarian arrested for bank robbery after allegedly handing teller a note with gun threat

    Children’s librarian failed to steal $100,000 from New York bank, according to local police

  • L.A. teen band's song 'Racist Sexist Boy' goes viral

    Teenage band The Linda Lindas filmed their performance of a song called "Racist, Sexist Boy" at the Los Angeles Public Library, which went viral on social media.

  • Olivia Liang Finally Found the ‘Perfect’ Skin-Care Routine

    After years of struggling with adult acne, the Kung Fu star says she has the best skin of her life, thanks to these five products.

  • Victim of fatal shooting in Lexington early Saturday has been identified

    Two separate shootings left one man dead and two women injured in Lexington early Saturday.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says coronavirus a conspiracy to distract from election

    Former three star General is a vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories

  • Mississippi's 'Pink House' becomes ground zero in U.S. abortion battle

    JACKSON, Miss. (Reuters) -For eight years, Derenda Hancock has ushered women from their cars to the doors of Mississippi's only abortion clinic, donning a rainbow vest as she shields them from protesters waving religious pamphlets and shouting "turn back!" through bullhorns. Hancock, a 62-year-old part-time waitress, grew accustomed to repeated attempts by lawmakers and anti-abortion activists to block access to abortions at the Jackson Women's Health Organization where she leads the clinic's volunteer escorts. But the future of that access feels threatened like never before after the U.S. Supreme Court thrust the clinic's noisy city block into the center of the country's contentious debate over abortion rights.

  • Thousands flee as Congo's Mount Nyiragongo erupts

    A volcanic eruption near Democratic Republic of Congo's main city appeared to have halted on Sunday (May 23) morning after raging through local villages.Video footage showed a smoking trail of lava pouring down on Saturday nightas the nearby Mount Nyiragongo erupted.Thousands fled with their belongings on foot, some towards the nearby border with Rwanda.This man, from a local village, says he woke up and saw the red sky and lava. He, along with other residents fled and are looking for shelter in Goma. As the sun rose on Sunday, much of the hillside to the north of the town was burned black and houses had been demolished. The sky was again a cloudy gray.Lava crossed a main road out of Goma, cutting if off from cities to the north. Traffic was in gridlock in most places as people tried to leave or return to assess the damage to their homes.This local resident, who did not give his name, said the government must figure out how to reopen this road so that residents can travel between Goman and Rwanda.Saturday's eruption appears to have been caused when fractures opened in the volcano's side, causing lava flows in various directions.Nyiragongo's previous eruption in 2002 killed 250 people and left 120,000 homeless. It is one of the world's most active volcanoes and is considered among the most dangerous.

  • In pictures: DR Congo's Mount Nyiragongo erupts, sparking mass evacuation

    Thousands flee their homes in the Democratic Republic of Congo after a volcano erupts near Goma city.

  • Lauren Boebert stated there hadn't been a single COVID-19 death in Texas since mask restrictions ended in March. Data shows thousands had, in fact, died.

    3,600 Texans have died from COVID-19 since March 2, which was the day restrictions were lifted, said the Texas Department of State Health Services.

  • A Kendall masseuse lost her license after she made a $300 offer to play doctor

    The Florida Board of Massage Therapy revoked the massage therapist license of a Kendall woman after she made a $300 offer for services outside the scope of her license.

  • Israeli officials 'regret' bombing Gaza AP bureau as post-ceasefire clean up begins

    Israeli officials have privately expressed “regret” for blowing up a tower in the Gaza Strip that contained foreign media offices, it emerged on Sunday, as Palestinians began cleaning up the enclave’s rubble-strewn streets. In Gaza City, groups of young men and women used brooms to sweep dust and debris from the main roads, as outdoor vigils were held for the 248 victims of Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire. US officials estimate that the cost of repairing Gaza’s damaged hospitals, school and infrastructure will amount to several billion dollars, while the United Nations says hundreds of homes have been completely destroyed. It came as the New York Times reported that some Israeli military officials now “regret” a decision to strike the media tower in Gaza City, which contained the offices of Associated Press, a major US news agency, and the broadcaster Al-Jazeera. Israel maintains that the airstrike was justified as it claims that Hamas assets were in the building. The Israeli army gave reporters an hour to evacuate the tower, and no one was killed in the attack. But according to the New York Times, some Israeli military officials had argued against the air strike and now consider it a “mistake.” One official also felt that the damage caused by the strike to Israel’s international reputation outweighed the benefits of destroying Hamas equipment, the report added, citing three sources. Hamas denies that its assets were in the media tower and has accused Israel of committing “war crimes” by attacking civilian buildings, though Israel rejects this. In an interview with the Telegraph on Sunday, a senior Hamas official blamed Israel for the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza and warned that the Jewish state was “playing with fire.”

  • Verstappen wins Monaco GP, takes F1 title lead from Hamilton

    Max Verstappen took the lead in the Formula One championship race for the first time in his career with a dominating victory Sunday at the Monaco Grand Prix, his first win on the vaunted circuit. Verstappen took control of the race right at the start from the second position, in part because pole sitter Charles Leclerc did not start the race as a result of a mechanical issue. Verstappen darted in front of Valtteri Bottas and led start to finish for his second win of the season and 12th of his career.

  • Ryanair flight carrying exiled Belarusian journalist forced to land in Minsk

    Belarusian authorities allegedly ordered a Ryanair flight to make an emergency landing in Minsk and then arrested an exiled opposition journalist on board who faces the death penalty. Roman Protasevich is a founder and former editor of Nexta, a social media channel that reported on mass protests that broke out last summer against dictator Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus last year designated Nexta an extremist organisation and has called for his extradition from Poland, where the channel’s editorial team is based. Minsk airport said a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land because of a bomb threat. Passengers and their baggage were taken from the plane and checked. No bomb was found. During the check, officials detained Protasevich, Nexta reported. It was not immediately clear who reported the bomb threat. A Lithuanian official said they had received no information about a potential explosive and said they believed the plane had to land because of a conflict between a passenger and a member of the crew. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the exiled leader of the Belarusian opposition, alleged that Minsk authorities had deliberately diverted the plane to arrest the journalist. “The regime forced the landing ... to arrest (the) journalist and activist,” she wrote on Twitter. Ms Tikhanovskaya called for his immediate release and further sanctions against Belarus. Mr Protasevich had accompanied Ms Tikhanovskaya during a visit to Greece and meetings with officials there, according to his posts on social media. The opposition leader herself has been based in Lithuania after fleeing Belarus last summer, after apparent threats to her children. She stood against Mr Lukashenko in presidential elections, which she says she would have won had they been free and fair. The arrest comes amid a wider crackdown by Belarusian authorities on opposition media. This month, officials raided the offices of the independent outlet Tut.by, arrested a number of editorial staff, and blocked access to the site. The international community has condemned the crackdown. Christophe Deloire, the head of Reporters Without Borders, called the moves against Tut.by “a new attempt to silence the most well-known independent media in Belarus”, and called on the UN to act to ensure freedom of information. Protests broke out in Belarus after Mr Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation with an iron fist for 27 years, claimed victory in a rigged election in August last year. Police responded with violence to those rallies, using teargas, batons and stun grenades on demonstrators and arresting thousands. Several top opposition figures, journalists and activists were arrested or forced into exile.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn claims the COVID-19 pandemic was fabricated to distract from the 2020 election

    The former Trump advisor falsely stated Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was invented before November 3 "to gain control" of society.

  • Russia and China will 'behave responsibly', First Sea Lord says, as Carrier Strike Group sets sail

    Russia and China are expected to "behave responsibly" and not respond recklessly to Britain's aircraft carrier, the First Sea Lord has said, as Britain’s Carrier Strike Group sets sail on its first deployment. Britain’s new flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, left Portsmouth on Saturday night to lead six Royal Navy ships, a Royal Navy submarine, a US Navy destroyer and a frigate from the Netherlands in the largest concentration of maritime and air power to leave the UK in a generation. The seven-month global deployment is the UK Carrier Strike Group’s maiden operational deployment. The nine ships, plus 32 aircraft and 3,700 personnel, will route through the Mediterranean and Indian Ocean and on to the Indo-Pacific. Given the proximity to Russian forces in the Black Sea and Beijing’s assertive claims to disputed areas in the South China Sea, international tensions could be inflamed.

  • A couple just moved into a 3D-printed concrete home for about $1,400 a month- see what it's like to live in

    Concrete 3D-printed homes could help alleviate the housing crisis and shortage, according to the home's makers.

  • Dominic Cummings will say that Boris Johnson skipped first COVID-19 meetings to write a book on Shakespeare to fund his divorce, fear aides

    Aides to UK PM Boris Johnson fear that former top advisor Dominic Cummings will use his appearance before MPs to make damaging claims.

  • 'Life-altering:' As millions cope with smell loss from COVID-19, researchers find new explanations and possible treatments

    Smell loss afflicts the majority of COVID-19 patients. A new understanding is emerging about what causes it, and eventually, how it might be treated.