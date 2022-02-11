16-year-old dead, another teen wounded in Lancaster, SC shooting, police say

A teenager was killed and another wounded in a shooting at a South Carolina apartment complex in Lancaster, officials said.

The teen who died was 16 years old, and was found by police at a Lancaster hospital after the shooting, police said. The other victim, 19, was found at an apartment complex on Miller Street south of downtown Lancaster, according to officials.

The names of the victims have not been released by the Lancaster Police Department and Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The shootings happened after 7 p.m. Thursday. No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon, according to a statement from the police department and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Agents from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division are assisting police and the Lancaster County violent crimes task force with the investigation. SLED is required to investigate the deaths of anyone under age 18.

Lancaster is a city of about 9,000 people south of Charlotte and east of Rock Hill.

