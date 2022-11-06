16-year-old dead after shooting at DeKalb County apartment, police say

A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting at a Decatur apartment complex Sunday afternoon, DeKalb County police said.

Police said they arrived at an apartment complex on the 600 block of Crest Drive in Decatur after receiving a call about a teen that was shot.

The identity of the shooting victim was not released by police, although police confirmed the victim was a male.

Police did not provide any information regarding what led to the shooting.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the scene.

