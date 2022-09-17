16-year-old dead after Tuesday night shooting, deputies say

A 16-year-old is dead after being shot late Tuesday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say the incident happened on the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on Sep. 13.

Upon arrival, deputies found him unresponsive. He was transported to an area hospital.

He was initially listed as being in critical condition before deputies announced his death on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

There is currently no information on the suspect.

This incident remains under investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: