16-year-old diagnosed with leukemia dies the same day, PA family says. ‘A nightmare’

A 16-year-old known for his selflessness and generosity died April 13, just hours after he was diagnosed with leukemia, according to his family.

Before April 13, Kyle Limper was a “completely healthy and happy young man with no sign of illness,” family said in an obituary.

But after initially complaining of back pain, the teen from Kensington, Pennsylvania, quickly saw his condition worsen.

“In a couple of days he couldn’t even stand up,” his father, Ken Limper, told WTXF. “He couldn’t even get out of bed and I had to help him up and stand him up, then he fell right back down on the bed.”

Kyle was rushed to a Philadelphia hospital, where it was discovered his “organs were shutting down due to leukemia, WTXF reported.

“It was just like it was just a nightmare,” Ken Limper told the station. “It was just like every time we came back into the room, it was just getting worse and getting worse.”

He died of a blood infection the same day, family said in an obituary.

Leukemia is the most common cancer in children, accounting for nearly a third of cases, according to the American Cancer Society. The cause of childhood leukemia is unknown, and the American Cancer Society said most children with the disease “do not have any known risk factors.”

“The mark Kyle left on all our hearts is incomparable to anything in this world,” family said in his obituary. “He did more in his short 16 years and touched more lives with his selflessness, generosity, friendship, and love than most would in a lifetime.”

Who was Kyle Limper?

A childhood friend described Kyle as a “loving and caring person and was always there for you.”

He attended Penn Treaty High School and was a member of the Kensington High School football team.

“He aspired to become a college football athlete and wrestling champion,” the obituary states. “His love for sports and education was unmatched as he maintained straight A’s and made the honor roll many times as well as perfect attendance.”

Brooke Hoffman, the co-founder and co-president of the Friends of Penn Treaty Group, said Kyle was captain of the football team as a freshman.

“He led by example and paved a path for his fellow teammates to follow,” Hoffman said. “He had a dignified, quiet belief that whatever the challenge, he would overcome it and lift those around him in the process.”

Kyle’s funeral is Tuesday, April 25, at McElvarr Funeral Home in Philadelphia.

“Kyle loved to embrace the best of what life had to offer. Now, with heavy hearts, we have to live our best lives for Kyle,” family said.

