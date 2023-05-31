16-year-old died ‘car surfing’ in Colorado — and now cops warn about ‘deadly trend’

Riding on the outside of a moving vehicle — known as “car surfing” — isn’t just “incredibly dangerous,” Colorado authorities warn. It can be fatal.

On May 5, a vehicle overturned, critically injuring a 16-year-old boy who later died, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Witnesses reported passengers in the vehicle were hanging out of the windows before the crash, sheriff’s officials said.

Teens have been reported “car surfing” in at least five other incidents in recent weeks in Douglas County, the sheriff’s office said, calling it a “deadly trend.”

On April 17, a deputy’s dashcam video captured two teens sitting on the roof of a moving car through an open sunroof, officials said.

“No thrill or adrenaline rush is worth sacrificing your life or the lives of your friends or family members,” sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities aren’t clear on how the trend got started, KUSA reported.

“I have not been able to find any recent social media challenges, let’s call them, that are out there to cause kids to do this,” Sgt. Jeff Burke told the station.

The sheriff’s office urged teens to remember that life is precious and to speak out against dangerous trends.

It also reminded drivers that they can face arrest for reckless driving or other charges.

“Please remember to stay safe, make responsible choices, and encourage others to do the same,” Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said in the release.

Family outing turns tragic when boat flips on creek, killing mom, Alaska troopers say

Woman crushed when wreck sends cement bags flying off overpass, California cops say

Riders dangle in midair as roller coaster evacuated, California video shows