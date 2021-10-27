16-year-old dies after gunfire erupts at fight — now there’s an arrest, NC cops say

A 16-year-old died after she was shot during a fight, and now there’s an arrest in the case, North Carolina officials said.

A group of young people was meeting for a fight last month when gunfire erupted near a Fayetteville intersection, according to the city’s police department.

“Shots were fired striking vehicles and the victim,” who officials said was in critical condition after the Sept. 3 incident. The girl died from her injuries in a hospital eight days later, according to multiple news outlets including ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Police in a news release didn’t identify the girl or say how many people were accused of firing guns. The shooting happened near Stamper and McGougan roads, southeast of the Fort Bragg military base, officials said.

Now, police on Tuesday said a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the teenager’s death, ABC11 reported. Jaylin Covington of Raeford is facing charges of first-degree murder and “shooting into an occupied vehicle,” according to officials.

No attorney information for Covington was listed in a news release. He was reportedly taken to the Cumberland County jail.

The Fayetteville Police Department didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Wednesday afternoon.

