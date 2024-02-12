16 year old dies from gunshot wounds in early morning shooting in Gulfport

A 16-year old was shot and killed early Monday morning in Gulfport.

Gulfport Police responded to a shooting at 2:19 a.m. in the 16000 block of Kenwood Drive, off U.S. 49, north of Orange Grove Road. Officers found the teen dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim is 16-year-old Zaelyn Braxton. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said he originally is from Gulfport, and was residing in Mobile.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.