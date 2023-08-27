16-year-old dies after shooting at Oklahoma high school football game

A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting at an Oklahoma high school football game Friday, according to police.

Gunshots were fired on the visitor’s side of the stadium at Choctaw High School during the third quarter of their game against Del City High School on Friday, the Choctaw Police Department said in a statement.

An argument between at least two men led to the shooting, police said.

The 16-year-old was shot in the groin area and succumbed to his injuries. He was not a student in the Choctaw or Del City school systems, according to police.

At least four other people sustained injuries as a result of the incident, including a 42-year-old man who was shot in the chest and is now stable in the ICU, police said.

A young girl was shot in her thigh, treated at a hospital and released. Two other girls, who police believe are students, sustained broken wrists and a broken leg while trying to leave the area. Police did not share the ages of the girls.

Police have not identified any of the victims from the incident.

An officer with the Del City Police Department discharged his firearm at the scene, which the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating as an officer-involved shooting. There were two Del City police officers at the scene for security purposes.

The Choctaw Police Department also had five officers at the game for security purposes, as is routine for home games.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, but investigators have been given the description of a person of interest.

Two guns and eight rounds were recovered from the scene, police said.

In a joint statement, Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools Superintendent David Reid and Mid-Del Schools Superintendent Rick Cobb said both districts are working with police.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected by tonight’s incident,” Reid and Cobb said in the statement released on Friday.

The Choctaw Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident with assistance from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and Del City investigators.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

