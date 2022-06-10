16-year-old dies in stolen SUV after it crashes fleeing from police, Louisiana cops say

A 16-year-old passenger was killed in a crash after the stolen vehicle he was in lost control and flipped while fleeing from police, Louisiana authorities said.

The driver, an 18-year-old from Morgan City, survived with moderate injuries, according to a news release from the Louisiana State Police.

It was just after 2:30 a.m. June 7 when a Carencro police officer noticed a 2019 Ford Explorer driving on Louisiana Highway 182 in Lafayette Parish without its taillights on, according to the release.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the SUV sped off, according to the authorities.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, which drove off the roadway, overturned and came to a stop in a parking lot of the Carencro Community Center, the release said. Officers later learned the SUV was reported as stolen.

Driver Injured, Passenger Killed After High Speed Crash in Stolen Vehiclehttps://t.co/hlKzPgsBI6 — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) June 7, 2022

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver was taken to a hospital. Charges are pending and the incident remains under investigation, the release said.

Carencro is about 60 miles southwest of Baton Rogue.

68-year-old killed while mowing lawn. Accused DUI driver was texting, GA cops say

Angry passenger forces driver to swerve off road and crash, Louisiana cops say

25-year-old dies after motorcycle veers onto unpaved lane of SC road, coroner says

Deputy ran stop sign in crash that killed mother and 2 daughters, SC sheriff says