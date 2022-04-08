16-year-old dies after teens wearing ‘body armor’ shoot each other, Florida cops say

Two teenagers have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed while wearing a body armor vest on April 3 in Florida, police said.

Officers received a call at 7:08 p.m. that a shooting had taken place at a home in Belleview, police said in a news release.

Inside the home, police found 16-year-old Christopher Leroy Broad Jr. suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. Broad was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives discovered that Broad and a 17-year-old had taken turns shooting each other while “wearing a vest which contained a form of body armor,” according to the release.

The 17-year-old”shot at Broad while he was wearing the vest and he was struck,” police said in the release.

Another 17-year-old teen who witnessed the shooting was interviewed during the investigation and is accused of misleading detectives and providing inaccurate information about the shooting.

Neither of the 17-year-old teens are being identified by McClatchy News because they are juveniles.

They were arrested on April 7, police said.

The accused shooter is facing a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm and the other 17-year-old faces a charge of providing false information to law enforcement, police told McClatchy News.

Both teens will be charged as adults, according to the release.

13-year-old accused of shooting and killing another teen in New Orleans

Mom holds business owner at gunpoint over daughter’s prom dress, Mississippi police say

Hitchhikers stab and strangle good Samaritan before stealing his car, TN cops say

Grandpa shot in the head as 2-year-old grandson was home during robbery, Texas cops say