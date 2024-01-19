16-year-old driver charged by Asheville police in fatal accident on I-240

ASHEVILLE — A teen driver in a deadly collision, which killed a 30-year-old Weaverville man Jan. 13, was charged following an investigation by the Asheville Police Department, officials say.

The 16-year-old driver was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and reckless driving, according to the police department, but the Citizen Times is not releasing his name since he is a minor. The driver was served on Jan. 18, according to the clerk's office, and the Buncombe County District Attorney's Office was consulted regarding his charges.

The minor, who is the age most people receive a limited provisional license in North Carolina, was also given a traffic citation of no operator's license and an infraction of failure to maintain lane control, according to an online court database.

Based on APD's investigation, the 16-year-old was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram Truck around 5:17 a.m. Jan. 13 when he ran off the right shoulder of I-240 East at the Amboy Road exit. The truck struck a guardrail, then a light pole, before stopping at the bottom of the exit ramp, a previous police news release said.

The vehicle "partially jumped" over the guard and traveled 261 feet before it came to an uncontrolled stop at the end of the off-ramp, according to a search warrant obtained by the Citizen Times. A witness told officers that the car was driving close to 70-80 mph, according to the warrant.

The driver remained on scene and was uninjured, but an unconscious passenger, 30-year-old Andres Villeda-Arroyo, was taken to Mission Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger died from his injuries at the hospital later that afternoon, police say.

In the search warrant, officers were requesting permission to search data images from the truck's event data recorder as well as the car's airbag control modules, powertrain control modules, rollover sensors and pedestrian protection sensors.

The driver has a court date of April 2 in Buncombe County administrative court and does not have a lawyer listed in his case file yet, according to the clerk's office.

The Amboy Road exit was temporarily shut down while officers worked on the scene.

