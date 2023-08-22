16-year-old driver dies after gun goes off in a car full of teens, Texas cops say

A teenage boy died after a handgun discharged while he was driving, Texas authorities said.

The boy, 16, was driving a sedan with three teenage passengers in Houston on Aug. 21 and was believed to “have been handling a pistol” at the time, according to a Harris County Sheriff’s Office news conference and press release.

He rear-ended another vehicle near a highway overpass, around which time the gun fired, striking him, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Facebook that officials were investigating whether the gun discharge or the crash occurred first. McClatchy News has reached out to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for clarification.

The 16-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, was airlifted to a hospital in “very critical condition,” the sheriff’s office said.

He later died at the hospital, according to an Aug. 22 update from Gonzalez.

The other passengers were between 16 and 17 years old, according to preliminary reports, officials said.

“At this point we’re trying to conduct the investigation,” Gonzalez said during the news conference. “We still want to again confirm some details and make sure that we’re getting the full story.”

He said initial reports indicate the driver was handling the pistol when it went off but that “could always change.”

“We may get additional information and determine that one of the other occupants may have discharged the weapon. So that’s all under investigation,” he said.

Firearm-related injuries and motor vehicle crashes are the leading causes of death among adolescents in America, according to a 2022 study from the New England Journal of Medicine.

‘I could’ve died.’ Steering wheel stops spear thrown into woman’s car, Texas video shows

Man finds stranger going through neighbor’s trash and opens fire, Oklahoma cops say

22-year-old swimmer dies trying to reach shore on Lake Lanier, Georgia deputies say