16-year-old on electronic monitoring fatally shot 15-year-old once in the head, then 9 more times after he collapsed on South Side street, prosecutors say

A 16-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a Lyft driver then driving the stolen car to the scene where he fatally shot a 15-year-old walking home from school, prosecutors said at the teen’s bond hearing Thursday.

Anthony Brown, of the West Garfield Park neighborhood, was arrested Tuesday and later charged with first-degree murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, after Chicago police say he fatally shot 15-year-old Michael Brown in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Anthony, who is being charged as an adult, appeared before Judge Charles Beach II Thursday, who ordered that he be held without bond.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to Cook County state’s attorney’s office spokeswoman Tandra Simonton. The boy appeared in Juvenile Court earlier Thursday and was ordered held in custody, Simonton said.

About 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, a 39-year-old man was driving a black Infinity SUV for Lyft and picked up Anthony in the 4000 block of West Gladys Avenue, assistant state’s attorney James Murphy said.

The Gladys Avenue address is where Anthony, who had two pending gun-related juvenile cases for which was placed on electronic monitoring - was supposed to stay.

When the driver reached 205 S. Kildare Ave., Anthony put a gun to the driver’s head and told him to get out of the SUV, Murphy said. The driver left his wallet and two cellphones in the SUV, and Anthony moved into the driver’s seat and drove off.

The GPS data on Anthony’s EM bracelet matches the times and locations of the carjacking, Murphy said. The GPS then shows him at 2:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue, where the 15-year-old lives, then at 3:13 p.m., it shows him at 3352 S. Prairie Ave.

At 3:15 p.m., Michael was walking home from school northbound on the sidewalk near 3358 S. Prairie Ave., Murphy said. The SUV drove north on Prairie, and a few seconds later, turned around and drove south toward Michael.

Anthony got out of the front-passenger side of the car and walked up to Michael, then shot a handgun at Michael’s head, Murphy said. Michael fell to the ground, and Anthony stood over him, shooting nine more times in “rapid succession,” said Murphy.

Anthony got back into the passenger side of the SUV, which drove off, Murphy said.

Michael had two gunshot wounds to the right side of his head, one to his shoulder and one to his chest, Murphy said. Four fired shell casings were found at the scene.

Video surveillance from across the street captured the shooting, Murphy said.

At 3:43 p.m. the same day, officers were monitoring for license plate reader hits for the stolen SUV, Murphy said. Officers saw the SUV and made a traffic stop.

The 15-year-old was in the driver seat and Anthony was in the passenger seat, Murphy said. A gun was found in the door pocket of the front-passenger side of the car where Anthony was sitting and he was wearing the same black hoodie with the white lettering “Reach for the stars” that was captured in the video of the shooting.

After arrest, Anthony’s hands were tested for gunshot residue, which came back positive, Murphy said. The firearm found in the SUV also matched the recovered shell casings at the scene.

Based on the GPS from Anthony’s EM bracelet, officers located 26 POD cameras on the path of his movements, Murphy said.

Anthony has a pending unlawful use of a weapon case in juvenile court that occurred on June 10 near 2710 S. State St., Murphy said. After a foot chase, officers found a .22 caliber Glock handgun with an extended magazine on Anthony.

On June 15, Anthony was released on EM, and on June 29, EM was vacated and he was placed on curfew, Murphy said.

On 11:51 p.m. Dec. 8, officers responded to a license plate reader hit on 214 W. 22nd Pl. of a vehicle taken in a carjacking, Murphy said. Officers found the vehicle stuck in an alley and when they approached the vehicle, three people were inside, including Anthony.

They all tried running from the officers but were caught, Murphy said. The officers recovered a loaded Glock 9 mm handgun with a round in the chamber from Anthony. The vehicle they were in had been taken from the victim at gunpoint earlier that day.

On Jan. 6, EM was ordered for Anthony and the case was continued to Tuesday, the same day of the fatal shooting, Murphy said. Anthony had appeared shirtless on the Zoom court hearing, and the judge told him to come back the next day dressed appropriately.

Anthony’s public defender said Anthony is a high school student and lifelong resident of Chicago, who lives with his grandmother.

Michael Brown’s mother told the Tribune Wednesday that her boy was generous.

He was “always there to help anybody,” whether it meant carrying someone’s groceries or lending a hand to one of his friends, said his mother, Ebony Hagler, 32.

“He would give you his clothes that he couldn’t fit in, if he knew you needed them,” Hagler said.

Anthony’s next court date is scheduled for March 2.

