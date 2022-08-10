16-year-old faces murder charge in shooting death of another teen, Fort Worth police say

A 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder of another teenager in early June.

Shots were fired in the 2200 block of Carverly Drive in the late evening of June 10.

Malik Deandre Sims, 19, died from a gunshot wound to the head, into the neck area, at a local emergency room, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was pronounced dead around 9:15 p.m.

A police source with knowledge of the case told the Star-Telegram that a 16-year-old has been arrested and faces a charge of murder in connection to Sims’ death. The juvenile was 15 years old at the time of the shooting.

Due to the suspect’s age, the police department declined to provide additional information.