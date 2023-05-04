16-year-old fatally shot in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach police said Thursday that a masked suspect shot and killed a 16-year-old boy in a Hudson Street neighborhood Wednesday night.

The victim's name is Fredrick Cooper. He was gunned down in the 400 block of Hudson Street at about 9:41 p.m., according to police.

Officers arriving at the scene of the shooting found Cooper on the sidewalk in front of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the report states.

Cooper, who was unresponsive, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center where he died shortly after he arrived, police said.

A man told police that shortly after the shooting, he saw a "juvenile black man wearing all black, wearing a black mask" running through an empty lot at 411 Henry Butts Drive, investigators said.

Police set up a perimeter and called a K-9 unit to the scene but the search was unsuccessful.

