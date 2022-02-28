16-year-old fatally shot downtown overnight, police say

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in the Near North neighborhood in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The boy, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, in the first block of East Grand Avenue, according to police. He was shot in the chest and knee just after 2 a.m., police said.

He was from the Southwest side, near the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A suspect fled on foot, and no one is in custody, police said.