16-year-old fatally stabbed in fight at California high school

A suspect is in custody (KTVU newscast)

A 16-year-old was fatally stabbed during a fight on Wednesday at a Northern California high school.

Police were called to Montgomery High School in the city of Santa Rosa on Wednesday after a fight broke out.

Officials said two juniors entered a classroom and confronted a freshman student, who pulled out a knife and stabbed both students, killing one and injuring the other, CBS News reports.

"One of those students received three stab wounds to his upper body. One student received one stab wound to his left hand," Santa Rosa Police Department chief John Cregan said in a press conference on Wednesday.

The individuals who fought had been involved in previous altercations, officials said.

The suspect fled but was later captured without incident, according to police.

The individual was found hiding in a nearby creek bed.

“As numerous officers were responding, the suspect fled the school campus,” Santa Rosa PD said in a statement. :There is no active threat to students or staff on campus. This incident is still under investigation and more will be released soon.”

The names of those involved in the incident haven’t been released.

Mr Cregan said both students wounded in the attack were alert and conscious when first responders arrived and took them to the hospital.

Montgomery High as well as surrounding schools canceled classes and activities, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports.

The high school where the incident took place is still considering whether to hold classes on Thursday, KGO-TV reports.