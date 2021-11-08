16-year-old Florida student missing following school field trip

Police are searching for a missing Florida high school student who disappeared while on a school field trip in Georgia over the weekend. The student, 16-year-old Mia Brailford, was last seen the night of November 6.

"Investigators urge anyone who has heard from Mia or has information about her whereabouts to contact authorities immediately," the Palm Beach County School District said in a statement Monday.

Brailford attends the Atlantic Community High School in Delray Beach, Florida. Her class was on a field trip for the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps at the Gerald Lawhorn Scouting Base in Molena, Georgia.

Brailford was last seen by her tentmate around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday evening but she was not at Sunday's 6 a.m. morning check-in, according to the school district.

The Upson County Sheriff's Office is investigating. The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

Brailford's family told CBS affiliate WPEC that her mother and sister are to Molena to search for her. Police are asking anyone with information to contact their direct tip line at (706) 647-7411.

