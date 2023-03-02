16-year-old found dead behind Gwinnett County home identified, suspect arrested

The 16-year-old found dead in the backyard of a Lawrenceville home yesterday has been identified and a suspect has been arrested.

Gwinnett police say the victim is Jose Daniel Martinez.

At 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, Martinez’s family called 911 to report him as a missing person.

Officers were notified that Martinez’s last known location was 651 Paden Mill Trail.

Officers responded to that address and located Martinez dead from a gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives canvassed the area and were able to develop leads that lead to the arrest of Dennis Calzadilla, 20, of Lilburn in connection to Martinez’s death.

Detectives are still investigating the motive behind the killing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gwinnett Police.

