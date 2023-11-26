16-year-old found dead inside car after multiple Georgia homes, vehicles riddled with bullets

A teenager was found dead after multiple homes and vehicles were hit by gunfire.

The incident happened Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Milledgeville Police said officers were called to the 2300 block of Anthony Way in regard to multiple reports of shots fired.

As officers were on their way to the scene, they were reportedly made aware of several homes and vehicles hit by gunfire.

According to officials, callers told dispatchers that passengers inside a red Dodge Charger and a dark blue Toyota Corolla were seen shooting from the vehicles.

Once officers arrived, they found the Toyota Corolla at the end of Anthony Way with multiple bullet holes and a 16-year-old boy dead in the front passenger seat, authorities said.

As police were securing the crime scene a Baldwin County deputy noticed a red Dodge Charger on Dunlap Road and executed a traffic stop.

Milledgeville officials said the Dodge Charger also had bullet holes.

All four passengers were detained and taken to the Baldwin County Jail for questioning by Milledgeville detectives.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Milledgeville Police Department at 478-414-4090 and ask for Det. Nick Reonas. Tips can also be sent to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.

