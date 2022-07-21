16-year-old found dead in parking lot of Suwanee apartment complex

A 16-year-old is dead after Suwanee police said they found him in an apartment building’s parking lot on Tuesday night.

The teen was found near the leasing office at the complex in the 4000 block of McGinnis Ferry Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim has not been identified. Police said he had a single gunshot wound to his chest.

The investigation is ongoing, and Suwanee police request eyewitnesses who might have seen anything to contact Detective Dawn Zaenglein at 470-360-0689 or 770-904-7627.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: