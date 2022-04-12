16-year-old found in the road identified by Richland County coroner

The teenager who died over the weekend after he was found in a Columbia road was publicly identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Ryan R. Rowe, a 16-year-old from Columbia, was involved in a shooting, Coroner Naida Rutherford said Monday.

At about 6 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Halleck Lane, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said. That’s a residential neighborhood in the Brookhaven area of northeast Columbia, between Farrow and Longtown roads.

Deputies found Rowe in the road with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s department.

Rowe was taken to an area hospital where he died, the sheriff’s department said. The coroner’s office did not release a cause of death.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.