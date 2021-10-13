16-year-old found shot in car over the weekend has died, Kansas City police say

A 16-year-old boy who was shot over the weekend in Kansas City has died from his injuries, police said.

Officers were called at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday to a shooting in the 5300 block of Persimmon Trail, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email Wednesday.

There, police found Derrez Green suffering from a gunshot wound while inside a vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

Green was taken to the hospital with wounds that were considered life-threatening. He later died from his injuries, Foreman said Wednesday.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Green’s killing marks the 120th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year — the deadliest year on record — the city had suffered 154 homicides.

He is the 10th child under the age of 18 to be killed in a shooting this year in Kansas City.