May 6—GOSHEN — An Elkhart teen will grow up in prison after admitting he tried to kill a man by gunfire last year, a judge told him Thursday.

Marshon Robinson, 16, received a 32-year sentence immediately after pleading guilty in Elkhart County Circuit Court to attempted murder. He admitted that he intended to kill a 19-year-old man when he opened fire on him along Benham Avenue on July 28.