16-year-old girl among 5 shot near Daniel Webster Elementary School in Lawndale

Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
A 16-year-old girl was one of five people wounded after a fight broke out and someone began shooting into a crowd in Lawndale early Sunday.

Chicago police and paramedics were called to the 800 block of South Karlov Avenue around 3:30 a.m., near Daniel Webster Elementary School, according to an online statement from police.

The five people who were shot had been standing on the sidewalk “with a group of people when a fight broke out and shots were fired,” police said.

Those injured were:

  • A 21-year-old man was shot on his left side and was listed in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.

  • A woman, 21, was shot in the left arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

  • Another 21-year-old man was shot in the left arm and was listed in serious condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

  • A 16-year-old girl was shot in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

  • A man, 33, was shot in the face and he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Police said no arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.

