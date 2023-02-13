16-year-old girl to be arraigned on charges in Boston stabbing that left woman dead, teen injured

A 16-year-old girl arrested in connection with a deadly double stabbing in Boston over the weekend will face a judge Monday.

The suspect is slated to be arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal Court on charges of murder in a stabbing attack that left a 21-year-old woman dead, and a 17-year-old girl seriously hurt on Saturday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department.

Under Massachusetts law, arraignments for 14- to 17-year-olds charged with murder happen in regular session and not juvenile session.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 5 Woodside Avenue in the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood learned the two victims had entered the Boston Police Department’s District 13 headquarters on Washington Street, officials said.

Both victims were transported to separate Boston hospitals. The 21-year-old woman later died from her injuries. The 17-year-old girl is expected to survive.

An investigation revealed that the victims each suffered multiple stab wounds.

“Anytime somebody that young does something at 16 it really is a sad day for the whole community,” a concerned neighborhood resident told Boston 25. “I just wish that we could get more resources in the community to help people process their emotions in more constructive ways.”

A community activist is also calling for more resources for young people.

“We definitely need more resources in our schools, within our churches and congregations within our community centers. We need tools. We need people to help equip our young people in terms of dealing with violence in the streets and dealing with violence between each other,” Rev. Kevin Peterson of The New Democracy Coalition said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

