16-year-old girl critically injured in shooting near 67th Avenue, Thomas Road in Phoenix

A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.

A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after she and an 18-year-old man were shot in a vehicle late Sunday night near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road, Phoenix police said.

Officers were called for a double shooting around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 67th Avenue and Thomas Road that left the girl and the man injured. Police said an initial investigation indicated both victims were in a vehicle when they were shot by an unknown person.

The girl was in a hospital in "extremely critical condition" as of Monday morning, according to police. The man was also at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives continued to investigate what caused the shooting as of Monday morning. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

