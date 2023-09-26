16-year-old girl critically wounded overnight in shooting at Southwest Side gas station, cops say

Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read
0
Chicago Tribune/TNS

A 16-year-old girl was critically wounded overnight while she was a passenger of a vehicle inside a parking lot at a gas station in the Little Village neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 2 a.m., the girl was a passenger of a vehicle in a parking lot in the 4200 block of West 26th Street when people inside of a black SUV opened fire.

The girl suffered a wound to the head, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.

