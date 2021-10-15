16-year-old girl fatally shot on West Side, police say

Kierra Moore, 16, of Cabrini-Green, was fatally shot Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

About 11:30 p.m., Moore was standing on a sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Polk Street with a group of people when someone inside a black sedan fired shots at them, police said.

Moore was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. She was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy Friday will determine the cause and manner of death.

No one is in custody, police said.

