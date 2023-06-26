16-year-old girl fatally shot in the head by ex-boyfriend near Kentucky park

An Asian American teen was fatally shot in Owensboro, Kentucky, last week.

What happened: Gaymee Paw, 16, reportedly died of a single gunshot wound to the head following an incident near Ben Hawes Park on Wednesday.

Her body was found at around 12:30 p.m. on Willet Road, which runs on the backside of the park, according to reports.

The aftermath: Paw was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where she died shortly after. The male suspect, also aged 16, was arrested on the same day.

About the suspect: The suspect, whose identity remains withheld as he is a minor, is someone Paw used to date, according to police. They both went to Owensboro High School.

“They did go to school together. At one point in time they were boyfriend-girlfriend,” said Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman.

The charges: The suspect has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a minor. He is being held at the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Adult trial expected: Under Kentucky law, minors involved in certain cases — such as murder — may be tried as adults. The suspect will be identified if the case is moved to adult court.

“I absolutely am in favor of trying this individual as an adult,” County Attorney John Burlew said. “If the judge determines to transfer it to circuit court, then [commonwealth attorney] Bruce Kuegel’s office will be prosecuting it; I know that they want it.”

Investigation into the case continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) at 270-685-8444 or Crime Stoppers at 270-685-8484.

