16-year-old girl found dead at the Harrison County jail, investigation underway

An investigation is underway into the suspected suicide of a 16-year-old girl at the Harrison County jail, Sheriff Matt Haley confirmed Tuesday.

A jailer found the minor hanging in her jail cell around 6 p.m. Friday, Haley said. The girl, who was not identified because of her age, was being held on a felony charge of armed robbery at the time of her death, he said. D’Iberville police had arrested the teen.

The girl was being held in an individual cell at the time of her death. All juveniles at the Harrison County jail are housed in individual cells, Haley said.

The sheriff called the girl’s death “unfortunate,” but said “These sorts of things happen.”

After the discovery, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department called in the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to do an independent investigation.

Sean Tindell, commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, confirmed the MBI investigation and said he hoped to provide additional details on the investigation later Monday.