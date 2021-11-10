16-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting outside North Carolina home, police say

A 16-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting in North Carolina, police told media outlets.

The girl, who has not been publicly identified, was outside a home on Roberts Street in Shelby on the afternoon of Nov. 9 when someone drove by and opened fire, the Shelby Police Department said, according to WBTV.

Officers headed to the scene and found her lying in the yard, police told WGHP. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police told media outlets she was the only person shot during the incident. Shelby Police Chief Jeffrey Ledford told WBTV that “nothing led us to believe she was the intended target.”

Sampson Taylor, who lives nearby, told WSOC that it was “the worst thing I’ve seen.”

“I (saw) the bullet holes, and I asked, ‘Was anybody hit?’” Taylor said, according to WSOC. “The momma came out and said, ‘My baby.’ That’s all I remember, her saying, ‘My baby.’”

Police told WCNC they’re investigating the shooting and asked anyone with information to call 704-484-6845 or anonymously submit tips by calling 704-481-TIPS.

No other information about the case was released as of Nov. 10.

Shelby is in Cleveland County, about 45 miles west of Charlotte.

