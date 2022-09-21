16-year-old girl with mental condition missing; possibly left facility with man, police say

A 16-year-old girl is missing after possibly leaving a local facility.

Denisha Wilson was found to be missing from the 30 to 60 block of S. Main on Sept. 20, according to Memphis Police.

Wilson has a mental condition and is not on her medication.

According to MPD, Wilson possibly left the facility with a 56-year-old man named Tony Williams.

Wilson is 5′4″ tall, 120 lbs., with a dark complexion, brown eyes and red hair.

MPD said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black leggings, and black shoes.

Williams is 5′8″ and approximately 180 lbs.

The possible vehicle they could be in is a blue or white Lexus GX470 with TN tag BJL1340.

If you see them or have information, contact MPD at 901-545-2677.

