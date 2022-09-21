16-year-old girl missing, Memphis Police say

A 16-year-old girl is missing, according to police.

Denisha Wilson,16, was last seen in the 40 block of South Main on September 20th.

She left her house without permission and hasn’t been seen since, according to police.

Police said that Wilson has a medical condition that requires medication.

Wilson is 5-foot-four, around 120 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black leggings, and black shoes.

If you’ve seen Wilson, or have any idea where she may be, contact Memphis Police Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479.





