A 16-year-old girl never returned home from her Broward school. Can you help police?

Pembroke Pines police
Michelle Marchante
·1 min read

Police say a 16-year-old girl never came home from her Pembroke Pines school earlier this week and has been missing for several days. Detectives think she might be in Miami Beach and are asking for tips.

Pembroke Pines police say Angie Mumguia has been missing since Monday. Her parents told police she never returned home from West Broward High, 500 NW 209th Ave. Police say they don’t know if she left the school walking or in a car.

Detectives think she might be in the Miami Beach area, possibly with a friend. Mumguia is five-foot-one, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a black shirt and white shoes.

Anyone with information that can help detectives is asked to call 954-743-1637.

