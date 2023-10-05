16-year-old girl shot in Fort Pierce; 15-year-old boy in custody

FORT PIERCE – A 15-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder following a Wednesday incident in which a 16-year-old girl was shot, a Fort Pierce Police spokesperson said Thursday.

Police about 2:16 p.m. Wednesday went to the area of North 15th Street and G Terrace regarding a shooting, said Larry Croom, police spokesperson.

Officers found a 16-year-old girl near Avenue I and North 14th Street with an apparent gunshot wound to the right thigh. She was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce with non-life threatening injuries, Croom said.

A short time later, a 15-year-old boy was detained as a person of interest. After questioning, the boy was charged with attempted murder and taken to the St. Lucie Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Fort Pierce.

Croom said no one else was injured. Police continue investigating.

Those with information are asked to contact Det. Troy Carter at 772-467-6856 (office); 772-332-9646 (cell) or tcarter@fppd.org. Information also can be supplied via Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

