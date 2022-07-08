16-year-old girl shot, killed friend while live-streaming guns in Garland home, cops say

A 16-year-old Garland teen was taken into custody Thursday after police say she shot and killed her friend while a cell phone was being used to live-stream her displaying two handguns.

One gun discharged, striking an 18-year-old who died Thursday at an area hospital

The 16-year-old faces a charge of delinquent conduct/manslaughter, according to Garland police.

Garland police identified the victim as 18-year-old Princess Omobogie of Garland.

Garland police responded to a call at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Apollo Road.

Officers found the 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

An investigation revealed that Omobogie was shot by her 16-year-old friend while using a cell phone to live-stream her friend who was displaying two handguns.

One gun discharged, striking Omobogie, Garland police said.. A copy of the video was obtained by detectives.

Omobogie died Thursday.

The juvenile was transported to the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center.

Garland police said the 16-year-old suspect would not be identified because she is a juvenile.