16-year-old girl shot in parking lot at Southside apartment complex, Jacksonville police say

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the parking lot of a Southside apartment complex on Tuesday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police responded to the Southwind Villa Apartments on Newton Road around 11 a.m., JSO said.

The girl was shot in her neck and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators do not have suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

