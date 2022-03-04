16-year-old girl shot, wounded near fast-food restaurant in southwest Fort Worth

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg Friday afternoon near a fast-food restaurant in south Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth police.

The girl was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call at about 12:15 p.m. Friday at Altamesa Boulevard and Woodway Drive.

A police call log indicated that a person had been shot near a Chicken Express restaurant.

Whey they arrived, police located the girl, but they have not released any information on exactly where she was found or where the shooting occurred.

Authorities did not have a description of the suspect or suspects. The motive for the shooting is under investigation.