16-Year-Old Girl Stabbed By Stranger While Walking Into Brooklyn Juice Bar

A stranger stabbed a teenager from behind as she walked into a Brooklyn juice bar.

The 16-year-old victim was entering the Urban Juice Bar and Grill on Rutland Road near Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville, Brooklyn, around 6 p.m. last week.

NYPD is still looking for the suspect, described as about 150 pounds with a thin build, black hair and a goatee can be seen walking up behind the young victim and abruptly stabbing the victim in the back.

The suspect ran off and the victim was treated at Brookdale University Hospital and released from the hospital.

The attacker was wearing a black T-shirt with a white lion image on the back, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit a tip via their website or DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept confidential.