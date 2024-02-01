16-year-old girl stabs 3 adults in Connecticut home

A 16-year-old girl stabbed three people in a home in New London, Conn. on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

She was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, New London police wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. Her identity has not been publicly revealed.

Three adults, ages 35, 29 and 27, were wounded in the attack, cops said. All three victims were in stable condition. They were not identified further.

Cops were called to the residence around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers determined the victims were suffering from “serious, non-life-threatening injuries,” and they were transported to a nearby hospital. Investigators also recovered a knife from the scene.

Authorities said the girl knew the people she attacked, and it was not a random act of violence. Cops did not expand on the relationship between the teen and the victims, or publicly speculate on a motive for the triple stabbing.

“The investigation is still active and ongoing,” New London police wrote. “Additional charges are pending and additional arrests are possible.”

The assault in New London was not the only case of a teen girl stabbing multiple people on Wednesday in the U.S. In Chico, Calif., a fight among high school kids ended when one teenage girl stabbed two others, the Chico Enterprise-Record reported.

In that incident, witnesses told the Enterprise-Record a large group of students were arguing around lunchtime in downtown Chico, about 80 miles north of Sacramento.

Cops responded to panicked 911 calls from nearby businesses as kids poured in to call for help, according to the outlet. The two victims suffered life-threatening injuries. The attacker was detained at the scene.

“Kids make stupid decisions, irrationally,” local business owner Krista Lapp told the outlet.