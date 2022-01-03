16-year-old girl working at Burger King killed during robbery, Wisconsin officials say

A 16-year-old girl was killed during a shooting while working at Burger King, Wisconsin police and news outlets said.

The fatal Jan. 2 shooting happened around 10:25 p.m., Milwaukee police said in a news release.

The 16-year-old girl was killed where a Burger King is located, according to the Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office.

Outlets reported the teen, who was identified as Niesha Harris-Brazell, was working at Burger King when the shooting occurred.

Police said the shooting appeared to be related to a “business robbery.”

“This victim appears to have been a hardworking teenager with her future bright and ahead of her. Instead, that light has been snuffed out by senseless gun violence,” acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement to WISN. “I offer my deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

No one is currently in custody for the shooting. If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477.

