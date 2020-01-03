Greta Thunberg turns 17 today. Here's how she started a global climate movement in just 18 months.

MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Getty Images and REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Today, the world's most prominent climate activist turns 17.

In the last 18 months, Greta Thunberg "has succeeded in creating a global attitudinal shift, transforming millions of vague, middle-of-the-night anxieties into a worldwide movement calling for urgent change," the editors of Time wrote in December, when they named her the magazine's 2019 person of the year.

Thunberg launched the "Fridays For Future" movement — or School Strike for Climate (as it says in Swedish on her now-famous sign) — in 2018, encouraging students to skip school to demand action on climate change from their governments. That November, when she was in ninth grade, Thunberg staged a two-week strike outside the Swedish parliament, demanding that her government cut emissions by 15% a year.

She still spends every Friday on strike; Thunberg is on week 72, according to her Twitter.

In September, 4 million people joined her in that strike across 161 countries — the largest climate demonstration in history. Following that day of action, Thunberg gave an impassioned, tearful speech to world leaders at the UN Climate Action Summit.

"This is all wrong. I shouldn't be standing here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean," she said with tears in her eyes. "Yet you all come to me for hope? How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words."

Here's how Thunberg rose to prominence as the face of a new movement.

"She has offered a moral clarion call to those who are willing to act, and hurled shame on those who are not," Time magazine wrote of Thunberg last month.

In response to Time's recognition, Thunberg tweeted : "Wow, this is unbelievable! I share this great honour with everyone in the #FridaysForFuture movement and climate activists everywhere."

Thunberg has been thinking about climate change — and the lack of action to curb it — since age 8. She has said she didn't understand why adults weren't working to mitigate its effects.

By age 11, Thunberg said, she became depressed by the seemingly impossible task of saving the planet.

In May 2018, Thunberg won a climate-change essay competition for the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet. That was the genesis of her activism career. She started the School Strike for Climate effort three months later and launched her first protest three months after that.

Thunberg partially credits her Asperger's syndrome for her fierce activist nature.

