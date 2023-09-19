16-year-old held for court on attempted homicide in Erie shooting that hurt 11-year-old

A teenager wearing clothing items including a black hooded sweatshirt appeared on an Erie police officer's body camera footage as police were investigating the firing of gunshots into the teen's home on the morning of July 24.

Hours later, according to a city police detective's testimony, a person wearing similar clothing was seen with others fleeing from the scene of a shooting where an 11-year-old boy was struck in the elbow by gunfire.

That similarity would play a part in police and prosecutors charging 16-year-old Julian D. Simmons Jr. with attempted homicide and other offenses in the shooting of the 11-year-old in the 300 block of East 24th Street.

The earlier shooting, which happened at Simmons' home in the 200 block of East 22nd Street, served as a motive for the later shooting, First Assistant District Attorney Jessica Reger argued during the preliminary hearing for Simmons on Monday afternoon.

Erie 5th Ward District Judge Paul Bizzarro held Simmons for court on all 13 criminal charges he faces in the incident. Simmons' lawyer, Gene Placidi, had argued unsuccessfully that the charges should be dropped because, among other things, no evidence was presented proving that his client had a gun and the 11-year-old was not seriously injured.

Simmons, who was charged as an adult in the shooting, remains free on bail.

The shooting on East 24th Street happened at about 3 p.m. on July 24. Officers who responded to the area learned from witnesses that three individuals, two of whom were wearing gray hooded sweatshirts and a third wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, appeared and fired gunshots in the area of a group of people across the street. Police located five .22 caliber shell casings and two 9 mm casings, indicating that two of the suspects had fired gunshots, Detective James Langdon testified under Reger's questioning.

Langdon said Simmons was seen on body camera footage at his East 22nd Street residence when police went there to investigate the shooting into the house at about 6:30 a.m. on July 24. He said surveillance video that police obtained after the East 24th Street shooting, which showed the suspects fleeing the area, included a person wearing a black hooded sweatshirt similar to the one Simmons was wearing at his house earlier.

The direction that the suspects fled after the 11-year-old was shot also led to an area near Simmons' home, Langdon said. When police later served a search warrant on the home, they found clothing items including a black hooded sweatshirt in a bag inside a nonfunctioning clothes dryer in the basement. Shoes similar to what one of the suspects was wearing were also found behind a door in a bedroom, according to Langdon's testimony.

Some clothing, including the black hooded sweatshirt, underwent presumptive gunshot residue testing and tested positive, Langdon said. Gunshot residue and DNA testing on the clothing is being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police, he said.

Langdon admitted under cross-examination by Placidi that police cannot tell when or how gunshot residue might have gotten on the clothing. He also said that no guns or ammunition were found during the search of Simmons' home, and that none of the video police obtained in the shooting investigation showed Simmons with a gun.

No one has been charged so far with firing gunshots into Simmons' home, an incident which remains under investigation, according to Langdon's testimony.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie teen held for court in July shooting that wounded 11-year-old