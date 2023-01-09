16-year-old hospitalized after being shot in north Charlotte; police investigating

A teenager was taken to the hospital this weekend after being shot in the chest in north Charlotte, according to first responders and police.

MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday near Davis Lake Parkway, north of David Cox Road. The victim was taken to the hospital.

According to a police report, the victim was identified as a 16-year-old boy.

A Channel 9 reporter went to the area to try and get more information about the shooting, but nobody was home at the victim’s address.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is still investigating what happened in the shooting. No information about a suspect has been released yet.

