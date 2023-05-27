16-year old hospitalized following shooting in Springfield
A 16-year-old is hospitalized following a shooting in Springfield Friday night.
Officers and medics were dispatched around 8:11 p.m. on initial reports of a shooting at David Moore Park at the 600 block of S. Western Avenue, Springfield Police told News Center 7.
A 16-year-old male was reportedly shot in the elbow and medics transported him to Springfield Regional Hospital
The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Multiple casings were reported in the area, according to initial scanner traffic.
We are working to learn more details as to what led to the shooting.
