16-year old hospitalized following shooting in Springfield

A 16-year-old is hospitalized following a shooting in Springfield Friday night.

Officers and medics were dispatched around 8:11 p.m. on initial reports of a shooting at David Moore Park at the 600 block of S. Western Avenue, Springfield Police told News Center 7.

A 16-year-old male was reportedly shot in the elbow and medics transported him to Springfield Regional Hospital

The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple casings were reported in the area, according to initial scanner traffic.

We are working to learn more details as to what led to the shooting.

